Residents of Madison County and Fredericktown will be asked to vote on separate ballot measures aimed at imposing a 3% tax on marijuana purchases.

The two ballot measures on the April 4 election will read as follows:

“Shall the City of Fredericktown, Missouri impose a sales tax of three percent (3%) on retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the City of Fredericktown, Missouri?”

“Shall Madison County, Missouri impose a countywide sales tax of three percent (3%) on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Madison County, Missouri for the purpose of funding the general revenue?”

"The City (Fredericktown) has been working to be proactive in our approach to how we work with this new marijuana law," Mayor Travis Parker said. "Though we do not currently have any businesses applying or looking to sell marijuana, many communities around us already have dispensaries. The time to prepare taxes and ordinances is not after a business applies or after it opens, but before one does. This allows the community and business owner to know what to expect and which ordinances will apply."

When asked why the city and county are voting on this now, Parker said, they believe passing this tax now prepares them for any potential future sales of marijuana in the city and county limits.

"Rather than wait for a business to receive a license and then work to pass a tax after, which in my opinion could be viewed as an attack or targeting of a specific business or business owner, we have chosen to look to pass it now, before a business approaches the city for a license," Parker said.

Parker said he believes the city would be open to the sale of marijuana, as long as the business owner is following state laws and guidelines, and the city has ordinances in place to avoid any potential public safety or public intoxication situations. However, the passage of recreational marijuana is still new, and most cities and counties are working to manage the new law and its effects on public safety.

Locally there are ordinances related to medicinal marijuana in place already, but the city and county do not currently have ordinances specifically related to recreational marijuana.

"Small discussions have begun, and I fully expect for us to have agenda items on ordinances related to marijuana in the near future," Parker said.

Finally, Parker was asked, if passed, where would the tax money be used. He said, that at this current time, the General Fund is where this tax would go should it pass.

"The Fire Department and Police Department projects will be funded from Prop P tax, but revenue from this tax could be applied to the sewer main project, street repairs, etc. as we need," Parker said.

Residents of both Fredericktown and Madison County will need to decide whether to vote in favor of these ballot measures, April 4. The proposed tax would prepare the city and county for any potential future sales of marijuana and help fund important city and county projects.