Try 1 month for 99¢
Missy Blanford

Missy Blanford has been selected for and promoted to the new Support Services Specialist at the Potosi Ranger Station. Missy is responsible for managing the customer service and business management operations for the Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District.

 Photo provided by Becky Ewing

Mark Twain National Forest offices were re-opened and operations resumed on Jan. 28. We are happy to be back after the lapse in federal funding and are ready to serve our customers and manage your national forest.

Potosi Ranger Station employees focused first on getting phones, passwords, and computers working again after being gone for 35 days, and then worked on vehicles and equipment that had been sitting idle.

Some employees stuck around the office to help customers who had been waiting to purchase firewood permits or needing to talk to us about special use permits. Customer Service Rep Bill Bodimer had firewood cutters waiting at the office door Monday morning. “We had a lot of requests for firewood permits this week and so far have helped 18 customers.” Realty Specialist Becky Gordon was also kept busy. “I was able to help people renew their special use permits and talked to several about how to apply for new permits to access their private property using roads across national forest lands.”

Other employees braved the arctic cold to check recreation sites and trailheads for public safety concerns. Trash was picked up, and fallen trees were noted and will be cut out of the way as soon as possible. When vandalism was observed, notes and photos were taken and turned over to Mark Twain National Forest law enforcement officers.

As best as we could, we tried to get back into our normal work as soon as possible.

Firefighters from Engine-612 have focused on prescribed fire preparations. Engine Captain Wes Crider knows that spring burning season is not far away and firelines must be ready when the favorable conditions occur. “The work primarily involves snagging. Small teams look for and cut down dead or dying trees that could fall on or across the firelines during the prescribed fire operations. This helps keep the fire contained inside the burn unit, but even more importantly, this investment of time and work protects us from injury, or worse.”

Timber sale administrators were out inspecting timber sale contracts to ensure loggers were following the specifications of the contracts. Logging operations have been slowed because of the wet weather over the past couple months, but frozen ground this past week has enabled some to get back out to the timber sale areas to continue working.

Human resources employees have had an extra workload since they have been back to work, but we received notification this week that our new Support Services Specialist has been selected. I am happy to announce our timber resource assistant, Missy Blanford, was selected for and promoted to this new position at the Potosi Ranger Station. Missy will be responsible for managing our customer service and business management operations beginning February 4th. Missy began her career with the Forest Service in 2005. She has worked as a Forestry Technician (Pre-Sale) and Resource Assistant for the Potosi/Fredericktown and Salem Ranger Districts during her 13+ years with the Mark Twain National Forest.

The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments