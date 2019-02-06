Mark Twain National Forest offices were re-opened and operations resumed on Jan. 28. We are happy to be back after the lapse in federal funding and are ready to serve our customers and manage your national forest.
Potosi Ranger Station employees focused first on getting phones, passwords, and computers working again after being gone for 35 days, and then worked on vehicles and equipment that had been sitting idle.
Some employees stuck around the office to help customers who had been waiting to purchase firewood permits or needing to talk to us about special use permits. Customer Service Rep Bill Bodimer had firewood cutters waiting at the office door Monday morning. “We had a lot of requests for firewood permits this week and so far have helped 18 customers.” Realty Specialist Becky Gordon was also kept busy. “I was able to help people renew their special use permits and talked to several about how to apply for new permits to access their private property using roads across national forest lands.”
Other employees braved the arctic cold to check recreation sites and trailheads for public safety concerns. Trash was picked up, and fallen trees were noted and will be cut out of the way as soon as possible. When vandalism was observed, notes and photos were taken and turned over to Mark Twain National Forest law enforcement officers.
As best as we could, we tried to get back into our normal work as soon as possible.
Firefighters from Engine-612 have focused on prescribed fire preparations. Engine Captain Wes Crider knows that spring burning season is not far away and firelines must be ready when the favorable conditions occur. “The work primarily involves snagging. Small teams look for and cut down dead or dying trees that could fall on or across the firelines during the prescribed fire operations. This helps keep the fire contained inside the burn unit, but even more importantly, this investment of time and work protects us from injury, or worse.”
Timber sale administrators were out inspecting timber sale contracts to ensure loggers were following the specifications of the contracts. Logging operations have been slowed because of the wet weather over the past couple months, but frozen ground this past week has enabled some to get back out to the timber sale areas to continue working.
Human resources employees have had an extra workload since they have been back to work, but we received notification this week that our new Support Services Specialist has been selected. I am happy to announce our timber resource assistant, Missy Blanford, was selected for and promoted to this new position at the Potosi Ranger Station. Missy will be responsible for managing our customer service and business management operations beginning February 4th. Missy began her career with the Forest Service in 2005. She has worked as a Forestry Technician (Pre-Sale) and Resource Assistant for the Potosi/Fredericktown and Salem Ranger Districts during her 13+ years with the Mark Twain National Forest.
The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.