I work with the best people. They are very passionate about natural resources management and are serious about serving our Mark Twain National Forest neighbors and visitors.
One of the newer Potosi Ranger Station employees is Patricia Winheim. She is from Missouri and had worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service before joining the Forest Service. Patty is our Environmental Coordinator. She ensures all of our projects are compliant with the Mark Twain’s Land and Resources Management Plan and National Environmental Policy Act regulations.
Patty is an avid horse rider. She and her husband raise horses and she has been riding for years. She provided the following information about horse trails on the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District.
The Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District offers many areas for horseback riding and three campgrounds for camping with horses. In a day and age where everything costs money, we offer these three campgrounds for you to camp with your horses free of charge! The three campgrounds where you can camp free of charge with your horses include Berryman Campground, Brazil Creek Trailhead and Hazel Creek Campground. These three recreation sites connect with the 24-mile Berryman National Recreation Trail and over 200 miles of Ozark Trail.
If you decide overnight camping with your horses isn’t for you, you can still enjoy the Mark Twain National Forest by horseback riding for just a day-ride on the established trails, which include Bell Mountain Wilderness Trail, Crane Lake National Recreation Trail, John J. Audubon Trail, and Rock Pile Mountain Wilderness Trail.
Many equestrians enjoy the 12-mile circular loop John J. Audubon Trail in Ste. Genevieve County. The trail was established by the Boy Scouts of America as a memorial to the great naturalist and artist John J. Audubon, who visited the area often on his wide-ranging bird collecting trips.
Plans are underway after new funding opportunities arose to support repairs and rerouting some of the Audubon Trail that was damaged in the significant rain events of 2017. Please stay tuned for those improvements to the Audubon Trail.
For more information about the Mark Twain National Forest, or the Potosi/Fredericktown horse camping and riding opportunities in particular, you can look us up on the internet at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf
The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.
Mark Twain National Forest – It’s All Yours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.