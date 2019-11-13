{{featured_button_text}}
MTNF winter closures

With winter just around the corner, some of the recreation sites on the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District are closing for the season.

 Photo Provided by Becky Ewing

The busy summer recreation season has drawn to a close and Mark Twain National Forest employees are closing sites for the winter. During the winter months, water is shut off and maintenance of facilities and campsite amenities are completed. Here is an update for recreation sites on the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District.

Silver Mines Recreation Area (Madison County) – Jim and Doris Rehkop are the site managers and they generally keep the recreation area open, but the winter weather ultimately dictates if and when they can keep the campground loops and day-use areas open. The Forest Service shuts the water off, so campers should plan to bring their own water. Reservations are not accepted during the winter months; instead, camping sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Marble Creek Campground (Madison County) – The site is closed for the winter and will reopen in April 2020.

Council Bluff Recreation Area (Iron County) – The Chapel Hill beach is closed, but the Wild Boar Campground will remain open through the rifle hunting season for deer. No water is available. The boat launch will remain open over the winter unless weather requires the Forest Service to temporarily close access to it for safety. The Enough Boat Launch will remain open during the winter.

Berryman Campground (Washington County) – This site will remain open during the winter. There is no fee to camp at Berryman Campground.

Red Bluff Recreation Area (Crawford County) – This site has been closed for the season. It will reopen in the spring of 2020.

Trailheads for the Ozark Trail and Berryman Trail and Crane Lake Trail – Trailheads for these trails will remain open during the winter.

In other news, Bear Paw Recreation, LLC will no longer be managing Council Bluff and Red Bluff recreation areas under a special use permit. In 2020, the Forest Service will take over the day-to-day management of these two recreation areas, but the agency is currently seeking individuals or couples who wish to serve as a campground host at either of these sites. Campground hosts typically bring their own RV or camper to stay in for their host term, and they assist with on-site customer service and some of the campground maintenance. The Forest Service provides the hosts with a daily allowance to cover costs of food or personal supplies. Persons interested in becoming a campground host can contact the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District to learn more about the application process.

Finally, here is a construction update for Red Bluff Recreation Area. Last fall, the Forest Service awarded a contract to construct the new camping loop roads on the hill above the Huzzah Creek floodplain. Wet weather began shortly after work on the ground started, and the wet weather has continued to plague the project.

As of November 2019, all tree clearing and earth moving work has been completed for the camping loop roads. Once a dry stretch of weather occurs, rock will be placed on the road footprints, followed by asphalt. Cold weather could delay the asphalt placement until spring if wet weather continues.

The Forest Service continues to seek funding for the construction of the new camping spurs, restrooms and other amenities. The existing camping loops will continue to be used until the new loops are completed.

The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.

Mark Twain National Forest – It’s All Yours.

