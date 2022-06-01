Mark Twain outdoor news

Engineering Technician Dana Sturgeon has several road projects underway on the Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District. She provided the following status update for Mark Twain National Forest visitors and neighbors.

Forest Road 2919 (Howell Lake access road) in Washington County – The portion of the road with severe erosion was graded and a large mudhole was drained. A contractor brought in oversize rock to fill the mudhole in addition to other areas where unauthorized UTV and ATV traffic had cut away the road bed and created dangerous drop-off areas. Crushed aggregate was placed on the graded sections of the road. The road will be mowed and limbed before October so that the Missouri Department of Conservation can haul in and stock channel catfish for Howell Lake anglers.

Forest Road 2113 (Crane Lake Dam Access Road) in Iron County – Wet weather and vandalism have slowed this construction project, but it is now about 60% complete. Forest Road 2113 comes off Iron County Road 124 and ends at Crane Lake Dam. Work is being done to widen it and improve drainage in anticipation for the future dam rehabilitation work. This road will accommodate heavy construction equipment when the project is complete.

Aggregate placement is scheduled for roads in the Potosi Unit this spring. These Washington County and Iron County roads include Forest Roads 2514 and 2514B (Timberline Lake) off Pigeon Roost Road, 2662 and 2662B (Palmer Lake roads), 2392 (Hazel Creek Campground), and 2768 (Enough Boat Access).

Blading work has been completed on two Forest Roads in Iron County, near Bell Mountain Wilderness (2228, Buick Truck Trail and 2359, Lindsey Mountain Road). Wet weather has slowed down the blading crew, but next on the list are four Forest Roads on the Fredericktown Unit in Iron, Madison, and Ste. Genevieve counties: 2117 (Crane Lake), 2120 (Marsh Creek Road), 2124 (Rock Pile Mountain Road), and 2199 (Bidwell Road).

Plans are being developed to improve Forest Road 2192 (Crane Tower Road) over the next year. This road is steep in places and severe gullying has made it nearly impossible to use. Once completed, visitors will be able to park near the top of Crane Mountain and can walk a short distance to view the beautiful view of other St. Francois Mountains.

Dana and the Mark Twain National Forest engineering team operate and maintain Forest Roads for administration, utilization, and protection of national forest lands. Periodic maintenance work provides for safe and efficient travel for Forest Service employees and the public.

The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.

