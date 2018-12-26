Try 1 month for 99¢

“Study and know your market before you sell trees,” says University of Missouri Extension forestry specialist Hank Stelzer.

MU Extension is offering a workshop to help landowners learn how to improve the quality of their timber and how to market it. MU Extension in Madison County will host a workshop on Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Many woodland owners see harvesting trees as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Stelzer says. Too often, landowners sell trees for less than fair-market value, and loggers harvest the wrong trees.

“I often ask farmers and livestock producers if they ever sell their crops or take their livestock to market without knowing something about what they are selling,” he says. “‘Of course not!’ is the reply. Then why did you take that first offer the logger gave you?”

Stelzer adds, “Working with a professional forester ensures the right trees are harvested, leaving you with a healthier, more productive forest capable of generating future income.”

This workshop focuses on marketing timber and the basic parts of a timber sale contract. Stelzer also discusses ways to improve profits and reduce costs when selling timber.

“Knowledge is power,” he says. “With that knowledge, you can rest easier knowing you did the best for yourself and your land.”

For more information, go to extension.missouri.edu/madison, call 573-783-3303 or email klineju@missouri.edu.

