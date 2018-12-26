“Study and know your market before you sell trees,” says University of Missouri Extension forestry specialist Hank Stelzer.
MU Extension is offering a workshop to help landowners learn how to improve the quality of their timber and how to market it. MU Extension in Madison County will host a workshop on Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Many woodland owners see harvesting trees as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Stelzer says. Too often, landowners sell trees for less than fair-market value, and loggers harvest the wrong trees.
“I often ask farmers and livestock producers if they ever sell their crops or take their livestock to market without knowing something about what they are selling,” he says. “‘Of course not!’ is the reply. Then why did you take that first offer the logger gave you?”
Stelzer adds, “Working with a professional forester ensures the right trees are harvested, leaving you with a healthier, more productive forest capable of generating future income.”
This workshop focuses on marketing timber and the basic parts of a timber sale contract. Stelzer also discusses ways to improve profits and reduce costs when selling timber.
“Knowledge is power,” he says. “With that knowledge, you can rest easier knowing you did the best for yourself and your land.”
For more information, go to extension.missouri.edu/madison, call 573-783-3303 or email klineju@missouri.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.