Marquand 4-H Youth Futures Program

With grant money made available from the Missouri 4-H Foundation, 4-H Youth Specialist Brad Coleman was able to introduce the 4-H Youth Futures College Within Reach Program developed by the University of Missouri Extension/4-H Center for Youth Development and Lincoln University Cooperative Extension to students at Marquand-Zion High School.
This curriculum-based program promotes college and career technical programs for high school youth who are not typically encouraged to attend college or career centers.
According to Coleman, the 4-H Youth Futures SPIN Club is a six to ten-week program that allows youth to begin learning about higher education options.
Coleman stated he typically meets with students one hour a week for six to ten weeks during school hours or in an after school program. Units include the steps necessary to enroll in college or a career center, choosing and getting into college or a career center, exploring possible majors and careers, skills for life, career skills for success and financial literacy including information on the FAFSA, scholarships, grants and loans.
"We have funds that will pay for the program including possible college visits, a wrap up dinner for parents and youth, shirts and jump drives that promote the curriculum and other general expenses," Coleman said.
Marquand-Zion High School was chosen as the launching pad for the first Youth Futures program in Madison County. High School Principal Sabrina Doublin and School Counselor Donna Greer were instrumental in helping to bring the program to their students.
“Mrs. Doublin and Mrs. Greer helped to organize a group of youth who would truly benefit from the program," Coleman said. "They provided a time and place for our meetings and helped with the setting up of a parent night, including serving dinner to all the students and parents who were part of the program. I was amazed that we had 100% of our parents show up for the parent night presentation. That is a testament to the caring, understanding and support shown by everyone involved in the program.”
According to Coleman, each youth received a t-shirt and jump drive with all the information he or she needed for applying and enrolling in the college or career center of their choice.
“I helped them do the research on admissions, applications, scholarships, housing and financial aid available at the schools or career centers of their choice," Coleman said. "We also developed application letters and resumes that could be used for admissions or job interviews. We shared all this information with their parents at our parent night meeting in May.”
Students who were part of the Youth Futures SPIN Club were equally complementary of the program. One student was so happy to learn there are more options available to help pay for college than just student loans.
Another student expressed an interest in developing a resume and elevator speech to use for future job and college interviews. Parents were appreciative of having the information and knowing how to find the information needed to help their child move on from high school, whether to the world of work, a college or a career center.
The 4-H Youth Futures program will be implemented in numerous schools throughout southeast Missouri. Coleman said he looks forward to helping other schools explore the options of a 4-H Youth Futures SPIN club which promotes a College Within Reach program.
If you have questions about the program or would like to see it offered in your school, please contact Brad Coleman, 4-H Youth Specialist, at colemanlb@missouri.edu or call the Madison County Extension office at 573-783-3303.