Marquand 4-H Youth Futures Program

“Mrs. Doublin and Mrs. Greer helped to organize a group of youth who would truly benefit from the program," Coleman said. "They provided a time and place for our meetings and helped with the setting up of a parent night, including serving dinner to all the students and parents who were part of the program. I was amazed that we had 100% of our parents show up for the parent night presentation. That is a testament to the caring, understanding and support shown by everyone involved in the program.”

According to Coleman, each youth received a t-shirt and jump drive with all the information he or she needed for applying and enrolling in the college or career center of their choice.

“I helped them do the research on admissions, applications, scholarships, housing and financial aid available at the schools or career centers of their choice," Coleman said. "We also developed application letters and resumes that could be used for admissions or job interviews. We shared all this information with their parents at our parent night meeting in May.”

Students who were part of the Youth Futures SPIN Club were equally complementary of the program. One student was so happy to learn there are more options available to help pay for college than just student loans.