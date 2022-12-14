Marquand Elementary

Pre-K-Mrs. Amber Thurman and Mrs. Amanda Brotherton's Class

Dear Santa,

A dinosaur.

Your friend, Kayden

Dear Santa,

A fire truck. A BB gun. A firefighter outfit and a bunny.

Your friend, Sawyer Rhodes

Dear Santa,

A race car.

Your friend, Jackson

Dear Santa,

A new four-wheeler.

Your friend, Sawyer Y.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas I want a microphone. Ok Santa bye bye.

Your friend, Abbott

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a new Barbie. Also a new Barbie Jeep. And a barbie dream house.

Your friend, Madelyn

Dear Santa,

I want a tree and apples. And a fish and a lizard.

Your friend, Ellie

Dear Santa,

A collar for my pet cat and a barbie dream house. And a pet dog.

Your friend, Wylder

Dear Santa,

Can I have food for Christmas.

Your friend, Elaina

Dear Santa,

A new drum set. A scooter and new bike with hairstyles on the end.

Your friend, Jolene

Dear Santa,

An electric blue bike with no training wheels.

Your friend, Josie

Dear Santa,

A baby doll, bike and helmet.

Your friend, Huxley

Dear Santa,

I want a deer.

Your friend, Michael

Kindergarten-Mrs. Stepahine Jackson

Dear Santa,

I would like a rocket ship. My mom would put batteries in it. I need more bullets for my Nerf gun. Do you put the toys and presents in an airplane? Thank you.

Your friend, Aiden Shafer

Dear Santa,

I'm excited for Christmas. I hope you are too. How is Rudolph doing? This year for Christmas I would like a baby doll. Could you bring my little sister a surprise? Her name is Isla. She likes everything I play with. i will leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Your friend, Indie Cook

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you ready for Christmas? This year for Christmas, I would like a scooter and a bike. I would also like a trampoline. I already have one, but I would like two. So I can bounce between the two of them. I did that at the trampoline park. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Thank you, Santa!

Your friend, Weston Snider

Dear Santa,

I wish for you to have me good presents this year. Are you and your reindeers ready for Christmas? I'm ready and really excited! For Christmas this year I would like an xbox-s. I would also like a new pair of Nike shoes. Can I have a pair of Air Jordan, too? I will leave you Christmas pudding and some milk. Love you Santa and Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Maxton Stephens

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you are ready for Christmas because I sure am. This year for Christmas I would like a balance beam to practice gymnastics. I want to do cartwheels on it. Could you please bring my new puppy some toys? I will leave you some milk and cookies on Christmas Eve night. I hope you have a safe flight!

Your friend, Rynlee Stephens

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas? How is it going at the North Pole? I hope the reindeer are rested up from last year. This year for Christmas I would like a toy monster truck. I'm not sure what else I really want yet. I will leave you donuts and milk on Christmas Eve! I love you, Santa!

Your friend, Joe Ravanelli

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? I like Santa! This year I am so excited for Christmas! I would like an xbox and some games to go with it. I also would like a big box of dinosaurs and a BB gun. I hope you have safe flight. I will leave you some candy and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Your friend, Malcom Goodman

Dear Santa,

I'm excited for Christmas! I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well. This year for Christmas I hope that I get a baby doll. I would also like some Barbies and a big Barbie Dream house with music in it. I love you, Santa! Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Macie Myers

Dear Santa,

Has Rudolph been good this year? I hope you can bring presents to me and my brothers this year. This year for Christmas I would like a remote control race car with a trailer. I will leave you cookies and milk on my table just like I did last year. I love you, Santa! Merry Christmas!

Your friend, David Cannon

Kindergarten-Mrs. Paula Eftink

Dear Santa,

I would like a present that is really cute and fluffy. It is a dog toy. How are you doing? I wounder what you look like.

Your friend, Gaia Smith

Dear Santa,

I want another Hot Wheels City set. Please, Santa, and thank you for giving me my new Hot Wheels City toy. Thank you so much, Santa.

Your friend, Jasper Lykins

Dear Santa,

I do want a hover board. I have one at home, but its broke. I do want a Nerf gun. I also want a cupcake.

Your friend, Kaysen Fritz-Miller

Dear Santa,

I like the way you give people presents. I actually love how you look. I like everything you do. Can you please give me a zip-a-long toy?

Your friend, Luna Smith

Dear Santa,

I like Rudolph. I like the toys you make. Thank you.

Your friend, Kayden Blake

Dear Santa,

I would like to ask you if I could have a LOL Surprise. I want a Barbie Camper, by the way. I want to say "I love you, Santa."

Your friend, Nevaeh Matlock

First Grade-Mrs. Cheryl Whitener

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? Please may I have a roller scooter, a watch, and elsa doll, a been bag chair, and a Pink Care Bear.

Your friend, Ryleigh Blake

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please may I have a dirt bike, an iphone, a green RC truck, a black pitbull, and a tree house.

Your friend, Waylon Yount

Dear Santa,

How are you and Rudolph? Please May I have a Kirby stuffie, a Rudolph toy that lights up , an apple phone, a Kirby plushy, and a Barbie Dream House.

Your friend, Eveyn Francis

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I wish I can have a scooter, a pet dog, a phone, a little sister, and the Encanto play set.

Your friend, Serenity Thompson

Dear Santa,

Santa how are you? How are the reindeer? I have tried to be good all year. I hope that I get a remote control truck with trailer, tractor and an alarm clock. I love you Santa.

Your friend, Bentlee

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Please may I have a phone, and an x-box.

Your friend, Purtin Brotherton

Dear Santa,

How are you an the reindeer? Please may I have a Pixelman, cr ree per plushy, Dragon plushy, a phone, and an xbox.

Your friend, Gatlin Schiller

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please may I have a toy motor cycle, flowers for mom, headphones for Bella, a pet bird, and a new car for Paw Paw.

Your friend, Jaxon Hoover

Second Grade-Mrs. Faith Lakies-Harris

Dear Santa,

Can you let me see you Santa on Christmas night, please? Can you get the game super mario maker 2? Can I see Rudolph please? How is the gnome I had at my house?

Your friend, Weston Long

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Calus. Are Rudolph and comet ok Santa. I hope your reindeer are ok. Is the North pole cold. Can I please have a dirt bike. I really want a phone please.

Your friend, Bryce Hanks

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are your reindeer doing? Which reindeer will glide the sleigh this Christmas Eve? Please can I have a monster truck? Please can I have a notebook? Am I on the good list or bad list?

Your friend, Sawyer Berry

Dear Santa,

I hope I'm on the good list! I will give you an envelope. Is Rudolph nice? I really wanted to have an Elf on the Shelf please. I never had an Elf on the Shelf. I will trade a card. I like you! Can I please have a remote sonic car and Mario boat?

Your friend, Ayden Blake

Dear Santa,

Hi, this is Rayni. Can me and Weston come with you. We love you! Is Mrs. Caus okay and the reindeer. No, Santa, me and Weston love you and Mrs. Claus and reindeer!!!!! Can you bring me a puppy?

Your friend, Rayni Dulworth

Dear Santa,

I would like to say thank you for last years presant. I'm Samuel Cannon. Would you like milk and snacks? I'm excited for Christmas. I would like Shanis. I would like more Nintendo games.

Your friend, Samuel Cannon

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph okay Santa? Can you tell me about Mrs. Claus please? Can you fly Santa Claus? Is a elf rele? Can I have a piece of glod? Is Rudulph real? Can I have a toy pleas! Toys have food, look a cat. Bye!

Your friend, Allie Anderson