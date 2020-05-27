Marquand Mayor Candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison County voters will be electing representatives to various boards and city councils in the June 2 Municipal General Election.

The Democrat News has been profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the June ballot. One of those races is for Mayor of Marquand. Phillip Karn and Sheralyn Gorse are vying for the position.

Phillip Karn

"I'm a people person, I've been interacting with the public for many years as a firefighter," Karn said.

He said these characteristics are what will make him an effective mayor.

"My top priority would be to keep the city well maintained for future generations to enjoy," Karn said.

Sheralyn Gorse

(This candidate opted not to provide a photo.)

"I'm 41 years old, I was raised in Marquand and have lived here most of my adult life," Gorse said. "I have worked for Aslinger Auto Logistics for the past six years and also have my own trucking company SYG Transport, which I opened about a year and a half ago."

Gorse said she has been an alderman for the past five years and served as head of the board for two of those.