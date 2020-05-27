Marquand Mayor Candidates

Madison County voters will be electing representatives to various boards and city councils in the June 2 Municipal General Election.
The Democrat News has been profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the June ballot. One of those races is for Mayor of Marquand. Phillip Karn and Sheralyn Gorse are vying for the position.
Phillip Karn
"I'm a people person, I've been interacting with the public for many years as a firefighter," Karn said.
He said these characteristics are what will make him an effective mayor.
"My top priority would be to keep the city well maintained for future generations to enjoy," Karn said.
Sheralyn Gorse
(This candidate opted not to provide a photo.)
"I'm 41 years old, I was raised in Marquand and have lived here most of my adult life," Gorse said. "I have worked for Aslinger Auto Logistics for the past six years and also have my own trucking company SYG Transport, which I opened about a year and a half ago."
Gorse said she has been an alderman for the past five years and served as head of the board for two of those.
"I grew up here and know most everyone around town," Gorse said. "I feel like this town is my home and want it to be as nice and friendly as possible."
Gorse said she is honest, hard working and wants what is best for the community.
"We have made some great improvements during my time on the board with streets, water and recently hiring a new police officer," Gorse said. "I feel like improving and keeping these things maintained is a big priority as well as starting a new sewer project and lighting in the park."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
