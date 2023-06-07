Each year Missouri Humanities highlights five communities which are nominated and voted on by Missourians.

Marquand is one of the 36 communities nominated for the five 2024 Small Town Showcase spots. Voting will continue until July 15 with no limits on how many times you can vote. Visit https://mohumanities.org/small-town-showcase to cast your vote.

"We are not a flyover state, we are the heart of America," reads the Missouri Humanities Small Town Showcase website.

Missouri Humanities said, its goal is to highlight the uniqueness of rural Missouri, and to showcase what Small Town America really is, and why it shouldn’t be overlooked, overshadowed, or under appreciated.

Marquand is one of the smallest communities nominated with a population of 201.

"Marquand is a 'Railroad Boom Town' that has survived," Denny Ward said. "Sitting on the banks of the spring-fed Castor River, the community isn't any larger than most subdivisions in the urban areas, but nestled in the Ozark Foothills of the Clark National Forest, one would be hard pressed to find a more scenic and recreational community that is alive and thriving."

Ward said, Marquand has a rich historic background and a community which strives to preserve the past, while still embracing the future.

"Originally settled in 1804 by Michael Mouser and Captain Henry Whitener and their respective families, the community was first known as, The Whitener Settlement," Ward said. "In 1869, as the Belmont Branch of Missouri Pacific Railroad made its way through the community, a railroad entrepreneur by the name of Henry G. Marquand visited and fell in love with the scenic and pristine community. In parting, he donated $1,000 for the construction of the first church within what is today the town's city limits. In honor of his generosity, the town was renamed Marquand and incorporated."

Ward said, when Henry left Marquand, he traveled on to New York City where he helped establish the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His love of the town and the arts have helped mold today's community values of historic preservation, community revitalization, promotion of the arts and, embracing cultural and global change in a peaceful rural setting.

When asked what an "outsider" may say about the town, Ward said, the comments he most frequently hears are that Marquand is quaint, charming and has more to offer than they ever expected. Locals say, they are proud of their community, it's rich historic past, natural beauty, outdoor recreational opportunities and ability to maintain itself with such a small number of residents.

Marquand is host to the Marquand Historic Park, which houses The Henry & Jane (Bess) Sitzes Log Homestead, The Depot Museum, The E.S. Lett Memorial Bridge Bandstand, an outdoor pavilion and recreational equipment. Other notable stops include the Buckhorn School which houses "Num-Num's Sweet Shop," The Homan Building with "One-Eighty-Six Pub & Grill" on the main floor and the Homan Hall Performing Arts Center and Marquand Community Center upstairs. There are also two campgrounds on the Castor River and Three B&B's in the town.

Voting for the 2024 Small Town Showcase presented by Missouri Humanities will continue until July 15, 2023.

"A person can vote as many times as they want and voters can be from other states, too, so the sky is the limit," Ward said. "There are other great communities included in this competition, so we’ll need all the help we can muster up."

To vote and see the full list of nominees visit https://mohumanities.org/small-town-showcase