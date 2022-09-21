Marquand Pioneer Days, Sept. 24, to Feature Author Shirley Gilmore at the Museum

Thirty-three years ago, a small group of volunteers disassembled a two-story log cabin, moved it to its current location in the center of Marquand and restored it. This was the beginning of the Marquand Historical Park which today features not only the cabin, but the Marquand Depot Historical Museum, a pavilion, a thirty-foot section of the 1924 Lett Bridge that spanned the Castor River for seven decades, picnic tables, a playground, and many beautiful gardens and trees. A broad sidewalk and streetscape lighting encircle the park.

Each year, on the Saturday of the last full weekend of September, several thousand people pour into the small town for Pioneer Days to enjoy the food, music, crafts, games and the car show.

Shirley Gilmore was the history teacher at Marquand and was one of those original volunteers who moved the cabin and started the park in 1989. She retired from teaching at Marquand in 1999, and currently lives near Willard, Missouri in the southwestern part of the state. She returns to Marquand every September for Pioneer Days where, in the past, you could find her giving tours in the log cabin.

This year, Gilmore will be on hand to host visitors to the Marquand Historical Depot Museum, but she will also be signing copies of her “Bucky and the Lukefahr Ladies” books, a contemporary fantasy series, set in the fictional town of Turn Back in Southeast Missouri.

For those novels, Gilmore drew on her background in public education and her eclectic interests, including ancient history, paleontology, geology, geography, genealogy, and Methodism, and her experiences of living in rural Madison County to weave together a tale which speaks of Minoans and mastodons, Hittites and healing springs. She tells the story through the eyes of ten-year-old Bucky Carter and her father, Simon, and the elderly women of the Lukefahr Ladies Bible Class.

A major theme in the book is change—how people can change and how towns can change through the influence of a single person. Gilmore witnessed that change firsthand during her twenty-five years of teaching at Marquand and in the twenty-three years since she retired. She was part of the group that transformed abandoned railroad property, which was little more than cinders and gravel, to the beautiful park that it is today.

Over the years, the small town in southeastern Madison County experienced a revival. As the park developed, it was accompanied by other improvements in the town, including a Community Center, and the restoration of the Homan Building with its Homan Hall Performing Arts Center. Today there are two Bed and Breakfast inns to welcome visitors.

It has taken more than three decades for Marquand to transform into the beautiful small town it has become. Gilmore compresses that into one summer for the fictional town of Turn Back in her first novel.

One of the reasons Gilmore wrote the first book was to honor the memory of the elderly ladies of the Talley Bible Class at the Fredericktown United Methodist Church. She was their Sunday School teacher for ten years (1989-1999). While none of the characters in the novel is drawn from any single person, the women of that class inspired the creation of the characters that make up the Lukefahr Ladies.

Shirley Gilmore’s debut novel, “Bucky and the Lukefahr Ladies: Walking the Labyrinth,” was published in 2017. Because the readers wanted to know more about the quirky little town of Turn Back and the characters who lived there, she turned that book into a series, with five published books so far, and a sixth one due out this December. There is also a standalone, spin-off of the series, written for ages 8-12, “Carly Piper and the Mystery of the Ruby Ring.”

All of Gilmore’s books are available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle. There are copies of the first two books in the Ozark Regional Library and all of her books are also available through the Missouri Evergreen library consortium.

Gilmore will have copies to sell and sign at Pioneer Days in the depot museum if you already own a copy or recently purchased a book online, you are welcome to bring it to the event and have it inscribed.

You can read more about the books and receive updates, on Gilmore’s website, ShirleyGilmore.com or on her Facebook author page, “Shirley Gilmore, Bucky and the Lukefahr Ladies.” You can contact her through her website or Facebook author page.