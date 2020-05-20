Marquand-Zion 2020 Graduation
Marquand-Zion 2020 Graduation

MZ from start to finish

Bryon Lord, Skylar Jaroszewski and Jack Lin Starkey spent all 13 years of their education together in the Marquand-Zion School District. They are the only three of their graduating class to do so. 
MZ Eighth Grade Valedictorian

Marquand-Zion Eighth Grade Valedictorian Joel Dees gave his speech at the graduation ceremony, May 16.
MZ Eighth Grade Salutatorian

Marquand-Zion Eighth Grade Salutatorian Ellie Stafford addressed her classmates and the graduating class of 2020 during her speech, May 16.
MZ Graduation Speaker

Fredericktown Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief and 1985 Marquand-Zion graduate Paul Brown was the speaker for the Class of 2020 Marquand-Zion Graduation Ceremony, May 16.
MZ Graduates

Jack Lin Starkey leads his class out into the gym where just moments later they received their high school diplomas. 
