Perfect Attendance: Abbi Hanks, Ayden Hanks, Layne Jones, Kolby Stafford
Kindergarten: Mrs. Baker
- Math: Cassius Cooper, Colton Roedel
- Reading: Nathaniel Cannon, Zavier Gault
- Phonics: Brayden Davault
- Best Handwriting: Brayden Davault
- Spelling: Nathaniel Cannon, Brayden Davault
- Good Citizenship: Colton Roedel, Cassius Cooper
First Grade: Mrs. Whitener
- Math: Allie McDowell, Maxwell Ham
- Reading: Layne Jones, Arabella Kopplin
- Phonics: Layne Jones
- Language: Layne Jones
- Science: Maxwell Ham
- Handwriting: Aliyah Myers, Allie McDowell
- Social Studies: Allie McDowell, Layne Jones
- Spelling: Layne Jones
- Class Citizenship: Teara Davault, Jesse Matlock
- Most Improved: Maleah Andrews
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Aliyah Myers, Arabella Kopplin
Second Grade: Faith Lakies Harris
- Math: Brynn Miller
- Reading: Brynn Miller
- Language: Brynn Miller
- Science: Brynn Miller
- Handwriting: Brynn Miller
- Social Studies: Brynn Miller
- Spelling: Brynn Miller
- Class Citizenship: Lyla Scola, Sebastian Mills
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Sebastian Mills
Third Grade: Mekesha Rhodes
- Math: Ariah Stephens
- Reading: Jayden Francis
- Language: Ariah Stephens
- Handwriting: Kolby Stafford
- Science: Ariah Stephens
- Spelling: Kolby Stafford
- Social Studies: Kolby Stafford
- Class Citizenship: Raelynn Jud-Nichols, Giovanni Uribe-Valdez
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Giovanni Uribe-Valdez
Fourth Grade: Sonja Long
- Math: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
- Reading: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
- Language: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
- Science: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
- Spelling: Linna Lichtenegger, Hayden Wolfe, Dominyck Sherman, Shawn Watson
- Social Studies: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
- Class Citizenship: Linna Lichtenegger, Conner Rhodes
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Linna Lichtenegger
5th & 6th Grade: Mrs. Crump
- 5th Grade Math: Justin Dees, Abbi Hanks
- 6th Grade Math: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
- Language: Justin Dees, Abbi Hanks
- Spelling: Justin Dees, Travis Westmoreland
- 5th Grade Social Studies: Justin Dees, Abbi Hanks
- 6th Grade Social Studies: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
- Citizenship: Brooklynn Myers, Nolan Dorsey
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Justin Dees
5th & 6th Grade: Mr. Forshee
- 5th Grade Reading: Justin Dees, Zac Botbtyl
- 6th Grade Reading: Maddison Stephens, Amalia Lichtenegger
- Language: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
- Spelling: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
- 5th Grade Science: Abbi Hanks, Justin Dees
- 6th Grade Science: Maddison Stephens, Amalia Lichtenegger
- Class Citizenship: Amalia Lichtenegger, Elijah Whitener
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Maddison Stephens
Art Awards: Sharon Roberts
- Kindergarten: Nathaniel Cannon, Vaida Nichols
- First Grade: Layne Jones, Arabella Kopplin
- Second Grade: Brynn Miller, Lyla Scola
- Third Grade: Josie Whitener, Hailey Westmoreland
- Fourth Grade: Dominyck Sherman, Linna Lichtenegger
- Fifth Grade: Abbi Hanks, Justin Dees
- Sixth Grade: Amalia Lichtenegger, Brayden Homan
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Trynnity Matlock
Music Awards: Luke Vetter
- Kindergarten: Vaida Nichols, Zavier Gault
- First Grade: Arabella Kopplin, Jesse Matlock
- Second Grade: Trynnity Matlock, Sebastian Mills
- Third Grade: Katie McDowell, Raelynn Jud-Nichols
- Fourth Grade: Linna Lichtenegger, Conner Rhodes
- Fifth Grade: Abbi Hanks, Nolan Dorsey
- Sixth Grade: Maddison Stephens, Samuel Reimler
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Ayden Hanks
- Elementary Band: 5th Grade Band: Joshua Whitener
- Elementary Band: 6th Grade Band: Amalia Lichtenegger
P.E.: Coach Steffens
- Kindergarten: Vadia Nichols, Nathaniel Cannon
- First Grade: Layne Jones, Maxwell Ham
- Second Grade: Brynn Miller, Ashton Hovis
- Third Grade: Raelynn Jud-Nichols, Kolby Stafford
- Fourth Grade: Linna Lichtenegger, Conner Rhodes
- Fifth Grade: Abbi Hanks, Justin Dees
- Sixth Grade: Amalia Litchenegger, Samuel Reimler
- 4th Quarter Scholar: Lyla Scola
Sports: Volleyball: Coach Steffens
- Abbi Hanks, Deziree Barrett, Brooklynn Myers, Lexi Green, Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
Sports: Basketball: Crystal and Heath Stephens
- Dillion Davault, Conner Rhodes, Zac Botbyl, Brooklynn Myers, Joshua Whitener, Samuel Reimler, Elijah Whitener, Eli Reimler Starkey, Shawn Watson, Matthew Fischer, Travis Westmoreland, Lexi Green, Maddison Stephens, Michael Winder
Sports: Cross Country: Cheryl and Patrick Whitener
- Samuel Reimler, Elijah Whitener
Cheerleading: Angela Winder
- Deziree Barrett, Abbi Hanks
