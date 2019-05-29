{{featured_button_text}}

Perfect Attendance: Abbi Hanks, Ayden Hanks, Layne Jones, Kolby Stafford

Kindergarten: Mrs. Baker

  • Math: Cassius Cooper, Colton Roedel
  • Reading: Nathaniel Cannon, Zavier Gault
  • Phonics: Brayden Davault
  • Best Handwriting: Brayden Davault
  • Spelling: Nathaniel Cannon, Brayden Davault
  • Good Citizenship: Colton Roedel, Cassius Cooper

First Grade: Mrs. Whitener

  • Math: Allie McDowell, Maxwell Ham
  • Reading: Layne Jones, Arabella Kopplin
  • Phonics: Layne Jones
  • Language: Layne Jones
  • Science: Maxwell Ham
  • Handwriting: Aliyah Myers, Allie McDowell
  • Social Studies: Allie McDowell, Layne Jones
  • Spelling: Layne Jones
  • Class Citizenship: Teara Davault, Jesse Matlock
  • Most Improved: Maleah Andrews
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Aliyah Myers, Arabella Kopplin

Second Grade: Faith Lakies Harris

  • Math: Brynn Miller
  • Reading: Brynn Miller
  • Language: Brynn Miller
  • Science: Brynn Miller
  • Handwriting: Brynn Miller
  • Social Studies: Brynn Miller
  • Spelling: Brynn Miller
  • Class Citizenship: Lyla Scola, Sebastian Mills
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Sebastian Mills

Third Grade: Mekesha Rhodes

  • Math: Ariah Stephens
  • Reading: Jayden Francis
  • Language: Ariah Stephens
  • Handwriting: Kolby Stafford
  • Science: Ariah Stephens
  • Spelling: Kolby Stafford
  • Social Studies: Kolby Stafford
  • Class Citizenship: Raelynn Jud-Nichols, Giovanni Uribe-Valdez
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Giovanni Uribe-Valdez

Fourth Grade: Sonja Long

  • Math: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
  • Reading: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
  • Language: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
  • Science: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
  • Spelling: Linna Lichtenegger, Hayden Wolfe, Dominyck Sherman, Shawn Watson
  • Social Studies: Linna Lichtenegger, Dominyck Sherman
  • Class Citizenship: Linna Lichtenegger, Conner Rhodes
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Linna Lichtenegger

5th & 6th Grade: Mrs. Crump

  • 5th Grade Math: Justin Dees, Abbi Hanks
  • 6th Grade Math: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
  • Language: Justin Dees, Abbi Hanks
  • Spelling: Justin Dees, Travis Westmoreland
  • 5th Grade Social Studies: Justin Dees, Abbi Hanks
  • 6th Grade Social Studies: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
  • Citizenship: Brooklynn Myers, Nolan Dorsey
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Justin Dees

5th & 6th Grade: Mr. Forshee

  • 5th Grade Reading: Justin Dees, Zac Botbtyl
  • 6th Grade Reading: Maddison Stephens, Amalia Lichtenegger
  • Language: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
  • Spelling: Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens
  • 5th Grade Science: Abbi Hanks, Justin Dees
  • 6th Grade Science: Maddison Stephens, Amalia Lichtenegger
  • Class Citizenship: Amalia Lichtenegger, Elijah Whitener
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Maddison Stephens

Art Awards: Sharon Roberts

  • Kindergarten: Nathaniel Cannon, Vaida Nichols
  • First Grade: Layne Jones, Arabella Kopplin
  • Second Grade: Brynn Miller, Lyla Scola
  • Third Grade: Josie Whitener, Hailey Westmoreland
  • Fourth Grade: Dominyck Sherman, Linna Lichtenegger
  • Fifth Grade: Abbi Hanks, Justin Dees
  • Sixth Grade: Amalia Lichtenegger, Brayden Homan
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Trynnity Matlock

Music Awards: Luke Vetter

  • Kindergarten: Vaida Nichols, Zavier Gault
  • First Grade: Arabella Kopplin, Jesse Matlock
  • Second Grade: Trynnity Matlock, Sebastian Mills
  • Third Grade: Katie McDowell, Raelynn Jud-Nichols
  • Fourth Grade: Linna Lichtenegger, Conner Rhodes
  • Fifth Grade: Abbi Hanks, Nolan Dorsey
  • Sixth Grade: Maddison Stephens, Samuel Reimler
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Ayden Hanks
  • Elementary Band: 5th Grade Band: Joshua Whitener
  • Elementary Band: 6th Grade Band: Amalia Lichtenegger

P.E.: Coach Steffens

  • Kindergarten: Vadia Nichols, Nathaniel Cannon
  • First Grade: Layne Jones, Maxwell Ham
  • Second Grade: Brynn Miller, Ashton Hovis
  • Third Grade: Raelynn Jud-Nichols, Kolby Stafford
  • Fourth Grade: Linna Lichtenegger, Conner Rhodes
  • Fifth Grade: Abbi Hanks, Justin Dees
  • Sixth Grade: Amalia Litchenegger, Samuel Reimler
  • 4th Quarter Scholar: Lyla Scola

Sports: Volleyball: Coach Steffens

  • Abbi Hanks, Deziree Barrett, Brooklynn Myers, Lexi Green, Amalia Lichtenegger, Maddison Stephens

Sports: Basketball: Crystal and Heath Stephens

  • Dillion Davault, Conner Rhodes, Zac Botbyl, Brooklynn Myers, Joshua Whitener, Samuel Reimler, Elijah Whitener, Eli Reimler Starkey, Shawn Watson, Matthew Fischer, Travis Westmoreland, Lexi Green, Maddison Stephens, Michael Winder

Sports: Cross Country: Cheryl and Patrick Whitener

  • Samuel Reimler, Elijah Whitener

Cheerleading: Angela Winder

  • Deziree Barrett, Abbi Hanks

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments