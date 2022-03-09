 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marquand-Zion Band dinner, concert

  • 0

The Marquand-Zion Band will present a spaghetti dinner and concert at 6 p.m., March 26, inside the school gymnasium. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 at the door. Children 5-10 are $5. To purchase tickets, contact Luke Vetter at 573-783-3388 or lvetter@mz.k12.mo.us. All proceeds go to the Marquand-Zion Band Program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kidney buddies for life

Kidney buddies for life

Life is a journey. For some, it appears to come easy and for others every moment is a fight. But, for five-year-old Charlie, you would never b…

Home seriously damaged in fire

Home seriously damaged in fire

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Feb. 21, the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Village Creek Road. 

Resolution 'keeps options open'

Resolution 'keeps options open'

The Fredericktown City Council was visited by Mark Grimm, attorney with Gilmore Bell during its regular board of alderman meeting, Feb. 28.

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets, 83, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Farmington. She was born October 15, 1938 in Piedmont, Missouri, the daughter of Ella…

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry, 86, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born October 25, 1935 at Villa Grove, Illinois, the daughter Chester Al…

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley, 71, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 17, 1…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

February 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News