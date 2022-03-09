Marquand-Zion Band dinner, concert

The Marquand-Zion Band will present a spaghetti dinner and concert at 6 p.m., March 26, inside the school gymnasium. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 at the door. Children 5-10 are $5. To purchase tickets, contact Luke Vetter at 573-783-3388 or lvetter@mz.k12.mo.us. All proceeds go to the Marquand-Zion Band Program.