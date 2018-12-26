For the second time during the 2018-2019 school year, the Marquand-Zion National Beta Club has qualified to attend and compete at the National Convention in Oklahoma City.
National Beta Club is a leadership organization comprised of students that promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership. According to its website, “The National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. And for more than 80 years, it has prepared today's students to be tomorrow's leaders.”
Four students, accompanied by Mr. Dickey, competed at the Missouri Regional Leadership Summit on Oct. 4-5, in Cape Girardeau. Among these students were Mariah O’Donnell, Wyatt Simpson, Jack Starkey, and Daryann Whitener. These students worked together in a collaborative competition that tested their knowledge, teamwork, and problem solving skills. They did well enough in this competition to qualify for competition at the National Beta Convention.
Lightning struck a second time for the Marquand-Zion Beta Club at the Missouri State Convention in Springfield, Dec. 8. Angel Blake, Tori Botbyl, Trevor Joe, Mariah O’Donnell, and Wyatt Simpson competed in an Engineering competition where they were to use items from home to create a Rube Goldberg device based off of a set of instructions. Students were judged based on the device’s successful operation, teamwork, explanation of scientific principles, and ingenuity. They completed their project and placed fourth out of 11 schools from across the state. With this success they qualified to attend and compete in yet another competition at the Springfield National Convention.
This is an awesome honor for our students and we are excited to see how well they do against schools from across the country. Keep a lookout for the student fundraisers which will aid in paying the travel and competition expenses. If you wish to donate or contribute to the trip through fundraising opportunities, please email Mr. Adam Dickey at adickey@mz.k12.mo.us.
