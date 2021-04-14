Marquand-Zion celebrates homecoming, seniors

April 1, the Marquand-Zion School District celebrated homecoming and its seniors.

Marquand-Zion's homecoming was originally scheduled for Feb. 18, but was canceled due to weather. Although the season was over, the staff wanted to give students a sense of normalcy and celebrate their school spirit.

At 6 p.m., the school held a coronation in the gymnasium. The homecoming court consisted of Victoria Botbyl escorted by Aidan Homan, Charlotte Stallard escorted by Wyatt Simpson, and Ashley Black escorted by Timothy Clippard. Queen and King were voted on by high school students. The Marquand-Zion Homecoming 2021 queen and king were Victoria Botbyl and Wyatt Simpson.

Immediately after the coronation, the Tigers' basketball team played a quick game against faculty and alumni. During halftime, the school took a moment to celebrate its senior basketball players, Wyatt Simpson and Timothy Clippard. Seniors received their sports banners, basketballs signed by their teammates, and flowers.

Students and staff were thankful to be able to celebrate their 2020-2021 basketball season as well as their 2021 seniors.

