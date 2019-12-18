{{featured_button_text}}

The 2019 Marquand Zion R-VI School District Christmas Concert was held Dec. 10.

The Concert featured Marquand-Zion’s Middle School Band, High School Band, and 5th-grade beginner band. A

ll the students along with Mr. Vetter, the Music Director at Marquand Zion, put forth their best effort to make the best performance possible. Thank you to all who helped to make it possible.

