 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marquand-Zion class of 2009 reunion
0 comments

Marquand-Zion class of 2009 reunion

{{featured_button_text}}

While it may seem like just a moment ago, it has been quite a number of years since the Marquand-Zion Class of 2009 took those last fateful walks down the halls.

Come and reminisce with the Marquand-Zion Class of 2009 on the evening of Oct. 8, 2021 starting at 7 p.m. at Homan Hall in Marquand. There will be food, a DJ, and more.

All classmates that once were a part of the class, whether graduating with or not are invited.

Please register online at www.mzhs2009.com . For any questions or concerns feel free to contact Phillip Reeves 636-324-7138 or Brittney Jones 314-753-5161.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
One for the road
Democrat News

One for the road

  • Updated

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last big daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years.

Kevin Michael Mullins
Obituaries

Kevin Michael Mullins

Kevin Michael Mullins, 37, died Friday, July 30, 2021 in St. Louis. He was born April 25, 1984 in Fredericktown, the son of Kevin Wayne Mullin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News