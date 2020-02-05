{{featured_button_text}}
M-Z 2nd Quarter Scholars

Pictured, from left, are front row Nathaniel Cannon, Maxwell Ham, and Brynn Miller; back row, Jaiden Reed, Josie Whitener, Ariah Stephens, and Linna Lichtenegger.

 Photo Provided by Kathy Stroup

Marquand-Zion Elementary 2nd Quarter Honor Roll: 

  • Nathaniel Cannon 
  • Cassius Cooper 
  • Jayden Francis 
  • Ayden Hanks 
  • Layne Jones 
  • Raelynn Jud-Nichols 
  • Tristian Hays 
  • Linna Lichtenegger 
  • Ham Mawell 
  • Brynn Miller 
  • Sebastian Mills 
  • Kolby Stafford 
  • Ariah Stephens 
  • Andrew Wagganer 
  • Kelly Wagganer 
  • Hailey Westmoreland 
  • Josie Whitener 
  • Gavin Williams

2nd Quarter Scholars at Marquand-Zion Elementary

1st Grade: Nathaniel Cannon

2nd Grade: Maxwell Ham

3rd Grade: Brynn Miller

4th Grade: Ariah Stephens

5th Grade: Linna Lichtenegger

Art: Josie Whitener

Music: Jaiden Reed

P.E.: Brynn Miller

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments