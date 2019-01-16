Try 1 month for 99¢
M-Z Second Quarter Scholars

Pictured (left to right) are front row: Allie McDowell, Brynn Miller, Ariah Stephens, and Conner Rhodes and back row: Dominyck Sherman, Abbi Hanks, Lilly Varner, Maddi Stephens, and Amalia Lichtenegger.

 Photo provided by Kathy Stroup
  • Maleah Andrews
  • Deziree Barrett
  • Teara Davault
  • Dillion Davualt
  • Justin Dees
  • Jayden Francis
  • Uribe Giovanni
  • Maxwell Ham
  • Abbi Hanks
  • Braydan Homan
  • Layne Jones
  • Arabella Kopplin
  • Amalia Lichtenegger
  • Linna Lichtenegger
  • Jesse Matlock
  • Allie McDowell
  • Brynn Miller
  • Aliyah Myers
  • Brooklynn Myers
  • Dominyck Sherman
  • Kolby Stafford
  • Ariah Stephens
  • Maddison Stephens
  • Hayden Wolfe

2ND QUARTER SCHOLARS

  • Allie McDowell - 1st grade
  • Brynn Miller - 2nd grade
  • Ariah Stephens - 3rd grade
  • Dominyck Sherman - 4th grade
  • Abbi Hanks - 5th grade
  • Maddi Stephens - 6th grade

*Music: Conner Rhodes

*Art: Amalia Lichtenegger

* P.E.: Lilli Varner

