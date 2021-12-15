Marquand Zion Elementary

Pre-K - Amber Thurman and Joe Adams' Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa. I want a Barbie Camper. I'm good.

Love, Wylder Long

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I love you. I like your presents. I like your reindeer and I think I like your elves. I want a doll.

Love, Indie Cook

Dear Santa,

I guess I want to say, I want a cooking Barbie. I want a twin stroller. I want new pants and shirts. I've been good sometimes. I want a new cup.

Love, Madelyn Head

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa. I want a Bluey house. I have been good. I like school. I want a unicorn.

Love, Rynleee Stephens

Dear Santa,

I want a RAZOR, a big one. I want a pool. I've been good.

Love, Weston Snider

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want to have my birthday. I want Pickles birthday for Christmas too. Nathanial can too. I've been good all day.

Love, David Cannon

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas Santa! I want a Teddy for Christmas.

Love, Abbot Wagner

Dear Santa,

I want to get a skid loader truck and a toy dump truck. On the Bobcat truck I want tracks. I want wheels on the truck. The skid loader needs track too. I have been bad sometimes, but good a little bit.

Love, Joseph Ravanelli

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie House. I want some puppies with it. I want Barbies too. I have been good.

Love, Claire Mayhew

Dear Santa,

I want a bear.

Love, Sawyer Mayhew

Dear Santa,

I want to say I have been good. I want presents and I don't care what they are.

Love, Maxton Stephens

Dear Santa,

I want a lazer gun. I want a Batman costume, and a Batman mobile. I want a giant Batman robot. Thank you!

Love, Kayden Blake

Dear Santa,

A couch.

Love, Kayden Gibson

Kindergarten - Mrs. Jackson's Class

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus doing okay? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like an xbox and a remote control jeep. I would like it if the jeep could go 50 miles per house. Do you make the toys or do the elves make them? I will leave chocolate chip cookies for you and Mrs. Claus on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas and I can't wait to see you.

Love, Jaxon Hoover

Dear Santa,

I love you! How is Mrs. Claus doing? I hope it snows for Christmas. I am so excited for Christmas morning. This year for Christmas I would like a tractor that goes really fast. I would also like a tablet so I can talk to my friends. Maybe a gator to ride on the back roads. Thank you Santa and Merry Christmas.

Love, Bentlee Montgomery

Dear Santa,

HOw are you doing? Are you ready for Christmas? I am excited and ready for Christmas morning! Is Rudolph excited? I ahve been good this year and so has my little sister. This year for Christmas I would like a stuffed Knuckles and Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog. I would also like Big from Sonic. Merry Christmas and I will see you soon!

Love, Dustin Brotherton

Dear Santa,

I love you! How is Mrs. Claus dong? Are you ready for Chrsitmas? I love all the presents you have given me. I have been good all year long. This year for Christmas I would like some beyblades and dinosaurs. Can you bring my little brother and baby sister some Santa stuffies and Mickey mouse stuffies? I will leave you cookies, milk and carrots. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Love, Malcom Goodman

Dear Santa,

I can't wait until Christmas! I am so excited! I have been very good this year. Can you please tell Mrs. Claus I said hello? This year for Christmas I would like an Elsa makeup stand with lights. I would also like some makeup to go with my makeup stand. Can I please have a sleeping beauty doll too? Thank you Santa and travel safe.

Love, Ryleigh Blake

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? Do you like chocolate chip cookies and pudding? Do your reindeer like carrots? How is Rudolph doing? I have been super good at school for five days. This year for Christmas I would like a remote control monster truck. I would like the truck to be super fast. Do you make the Christmas presents? Merry Christmas and see you soon!

Love, Waylon Yount

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? Did you enjoy the cookies and milk I left for you last year? I have been very good this year! I would like an xbox and a set of nunchuks for Christmas. Thank you for all the presents last year. See you soon!

Love, Rodney Cooper

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are your reindeer? I have tried really hard to be good this year. Rudolph is my favorite reindeer. This year for Christmas I am asking for a princess makeup set. Travel safe during Christmas. I can't wait for Christmas!

Love, Rose Wombler

Dear Santa,

I can't wait to see you this year. I'm excited to see what you put in my stocking. My stocking is the one with shopkins on it. I am going to leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve night. This year for Christmas I would like an Ariel makeup set. Ariel is a mermaid. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Serenity Thompson

Dear Santa,

How have you been this year? Are you ready for Christmas? I have been very good this year. I would like a big box with big and little dinosaurs in it. I would also like a red remote control truck. I will leave you chocolate fudge brownies, carrots, and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas and love you, Santa!

Love, Gatlin Schiller

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are your reindeer? This year for Christmas I would like a new doll house. My favorite colors are purple and pink. An Elsa and Anna doll would be great to go with my doll house and maybe some puppies too. Could the puppies be brown, white and black and white please? Thank you Santa and see you soon. Goodbye!

Love, Everlyn Francis

Dear Santa,

I love you and hope you have a Merry Christmas! Are you ready for Christmas Eve? I will leave cookies and milk out for you on Christmas Eve night. For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie Camper with some barbies. I would also like a new dog that I will name Savanna. I have been good this year so you will come and see me. See you soon!

Love, Nevaeh Matlock

First Grade - Ms. Cheryl Whitener's Class

Dear Santa,

How have you been? For Christmas could I please have Mario Party Superstars, Kinetic sand, Super Smash Brothers, and an x-box one? Thank you!

Love, Samuel Cannon

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves? Could I please have a made-to-move Barbie doll and a light-up Barbie house. Could I also have a pikmi pop and a Barbie cookie swirl doll? Thank you!

Love, Rayni Dulworth

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves? Could I please have kinetic sand, Legos, an electric 4-wheeler, and a new pair of shoes? Thank you!

Love, Bryce Hanks

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves? For Christmas could I please have Super Smash Brothers switch game, Mario Party Superstars, and a Toy Story Woody toy? Thank you!

Love, Weston Long

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves? For Christmas, could I please have kinetic sand, an x-box, remote controls for my switch, and 2 games for my switch? Thank you!

Love, Emerson Mayhew

Dear Santa,

How have you been? For Christmas could I please have Kinetic sand and an x-box? Thank you!

Love, Sawyer Berry

Dear Santa,

How have you been? For Christmas could I please have a baby doll, Nintendo Switch, Hot Wheels, Mario tracks, and Mario Party Super Stars? Could I also have a motorcycle? Thank you!

Love, Ayden Blake

Second Grade - Mrs. Lakies -Harris' Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last year's gift. Are you doing well? Is it very cold at the North Pole? We are doing well. I will leave some milk and cookies out for you. Can you get me a cowhide belt and a clarinet? My sister plays the clarinet, so I want to play with her. And I want a pair of cowhide cowgirl boots, and then I want a little laptop that has games and youtube. How is Mrs. Claus doing?

Love, Elissa Lichtenegger

Dear Santa,

May I get a drum set please? Thank you! Please make my life better than it is now pleas. Please make Joel and Justin be nicer to me. Have a good Christmas!

Love, Jenson Dees

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last gift. How is in in the North Pole. How is Rudolph? I want a chair, t.v. and Nintendo Swicth. Have a good Christmas!

Love, Makenzye Montgomery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last year's gift. How are you, and how are your reindeer? Is Mrs Claus doing well? Are your elves working hard? Are you fattened up for Christmas? How were the cookies, were they good? And may I please get a gift of 90.00 dollors? Merry Christmas!

Love, Vaida Nichols

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. I will probably forget this, but I will probably have a gift of cookies. Do you want to know what I want, money and Roblox. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Morgan Jackson

