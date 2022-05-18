Marquand-Zion graduates 16 in the Class of 2022

Marquand-Zion High School graduated sixteen seniors during the May 13 Commencement Ceremony, as well as eight eighth graders who graduated into high school.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Superintendent Scott Blake and an invocation from Marquand-Zion High School Principal Sabrina Dublin.

Next, eighth grade Salutatorian Abbi Hanks spoke to the crowd. She told the class of 2022 to remember to never give up, and she knows they will succeed.

Eighth grade Valedictorian Justin Dees also congratulated the seniors on their accomplishment.

"Congratulations to the seniors 2022, I hope you all go far," Dees said. "And a message of wisdom for everyone, as you slide down the great banister of life, there are going to be people who are splinters in your butter. Pick them out and slide on."

Doublin then presented the eighth grade class to the board of education.

The Marquand-Zion Eighth Grade Graduating Class included Justin Dees, Abbi Hanks, Noah Cannon, Matthew Fischer, Mason Ham, Brooklynn Myers, Kollin Reed, and Joshua Whitener.

After the announcement of scholarships awarded to senior class members, guest speaker Doug Berry approached the podium.

Berry started his speech with a message to the underclassmen. He said, to those who think they can not go anywhere from here to look around the room.

"These folks have gone out and made a career for themselves and gone out and made a great path for themselves," Berry said. "They started right here in Marquand, so you can too."

Berry said he considers it a great honor to speak as the members of the class of 2022 begin a new chapter of their lives. He said he has had most of the students in this class since their second semester of third grade when he was their long term art substitute.

"I struggled to get them through art that year, but when we got to the end of the year they somehow got me a job," Berry said. "They got me a full time fourth grade teaching job and yes it was with this class. To show you how long ago it has been, when I first met this class, they were all still small and very innocent and I had a head full of hair. Well sort of. I had some on the sides I think."

Berry said, at that time he did not realize how long this class was going to stay with him. The next year he had the chance to move up to fifth grade and then after that he taught them again for half a day in sixth grade.

"When seventh grade came along they were going to go on without me," Berry said. "Kylie Botbyl came into my room and said 'Mr. Berry is there anyway you could get a job up at the high school.'"

Berry said, he assured the class he would still be a part of the school and they could come visit him whenever they had a chance. Little did he know, Doublin would soon approach him to teach 7-12th grade history.

"I thought, wow I am going to keep these kids for the rest of my life," Berry said. "So you can call this class my class, this is the class that started with me and I got to watch them graduate."

Berry said today they are laughing and crying about all the great memories. Including, the every man for himself basketball games at recess in 5th grade, the arguments with the 4th graders about whether or not purple is a fruit, and how they will never let him forget that one time he took his frustrations out on his computer.

"Then of course our recent senior trip to Orange Beach, Alabama, where they proved once again they are the best kids I've ever taught," Berry said. "My advice to you guys tonight is this, don't be afraid. Don't be afraid to go places, discover the world. Go do what you have always wanted to do. Get the job you have always wanted to have. Find your calling. Now is your time to make a few mistakes. So what if you start something and say 'ah I don't like it that much,' start over. You have time to do that."

Berry said, do not be afraid to come back here either.

"Don't be afraid to come back home and contribute to your own community, to make it a better place, to help people here at this school," Berry said. "Bring what you learn back here."

Berry encouraged the class to take chances, not to play it safe but to be sensible and brave. He said to live out your dreams and you will be glad you did.

"We are going to miss you, we are going to cherish every moment when you come back to see us," Berry said. "Thank you for making me a better teacher, Thank you for being the reason to get out of bed during the most difficult time I ever had in my life, for giving me a job that made me look forward to seeing you every single day. Thank you for teaching me to be a better person. I want to say thank you for being my class for over eight years. You will always be my class and I love every one of you."

Next, Class of 2022 Salutatorian Kylie Botbyl took the stage.

"I would like to take this time to thank the people who have gotten me where I am today," Botbyl said. "Starting with my parents who push me to do my best at everything, the staff especially Mrs. Stephens who taught me to have great dignity, Coach Steffens who showed me perseverance, and especially Mr. Berry who has been here since third grade and always made me believe I could do anything in life, the one who always made every day worth it."

Botbyl said the last four years have been the best years, but there were many ups and downs.

"Twelve years ago I always imagined what it would be like to walk across the stage but here I am, looking at my future, going into nursing school," Botbyl said. "I want to say thank you to the whole class for helping me become who I am today."

Senior Valedictorian Chaley Dry decided to save her thank yous for last because, "as a wise woman once told me 'when your writing your speech you need to save the part that is going to make you cry for last.'"

"To the seniors, to say we've been through a lot together is an understatement," Dry said. "I have been going to school here since third grade. That's 10 years worth of friendships, group projects, field trips, you get the idea. I would like to think that, even though we have our ups and downs, these past four years of high school have brought us closer than ever."

Dry said, she would like to first thank her family for always being there and pushing her to do her best.

"Even though you stress me out sometimes, I love you guys," Dry said. "Next, I'd like to say thank you to all of my teachers. You all are always here for me to give me advice and support. With that being said, I'd like to give a special thanks to Mrs. Barton for not only being my English teacher, but also, my cheer coach, my counselor, my second mom, and most of all, my favorite teacher. Thank all of you guys for being here for me."

The graduates were then presented by High School Principal Sabrina Doublin and presented with their diplomas.

The 2022 Marquand-Zion Graduating Class included Chaley Dry, Kylie Botbyl, Lucas Bone, Rebecca Browning, Logan Cannon, Kylie Hardesty, Alexzandra Jaster, Samantha Levart, Landon Lord, Savanna Mouser, Brianna Mullins, Jay Osborne, Dominic Starkey, Madison Tinker, Pyper Voelker, and Matthias Whitener.

