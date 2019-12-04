{{featured_button_text}}

Marquand- Zion held its Annual Carnival Nov. 8.

Winners of Elementary Grades were Queen Elissa Lichtenegger (Kindergarten) and King Andrew Waggner (first grade). Winners of the High School (grades 6-12) were freshman Queen Lea Simpson and senior King Jack Lin Starkey.

