The 2018 Marquand Zion R-VI School District Christmas Concert was held on December 13, 2018. The Concert was extra special this year due to the fact that it featured Marquand Zion’s newly formed begginers band.

Lucas Vetter, the new Music Director at Marquand Zion, has been working hard with the students in grades five and six, as well as high school students to get the new band started and headed in the right direction. The band's debut performance at this year's concert was an absolute hit. Thank you to all who helped to make it possible.

