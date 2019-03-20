Try 3 months for $3
M-Z Honoroll and Scholars

Marquand-Zion scholars for the third quarter are, from left, back row,  Amalia Lichtenegger, sixth grade; Justin Dees, fifth grade; Conner Rhodes, p.e.; Deziree Barrett, fourth grade; middle row, Brayden Davault, music; Maxwell Ham, first grade; Abbi Hanks, art; Giovanni Uribe-Valdez, third grade; and front row, Lyla Scola, second grade.

 Photo Provided by Kathy Stroup
  • Deziree Barrett
  • Zac Botbyl
  • Noah Cannon-Denzel
  • Teara Davault
  • Dillion Davualt
  • Justin Dees
  • Jayden Francis
  • Uribe Giovanni
  • Maxwell Ham
  • Abbi Hanks
  • Braydan Homan
  • Layne Jones
  • Arabella Kopplin
  • Amalia Lichtenegger
  • Auden Sprinmeyer
  • Linna Lichtenegger
  • Allie McDowell
  • Brynn Miller
  • Aliyah Myers
  • Brooklynn Myers
  • Dominyck Sherman
  • Ariah Stephens
  • Maddison Stephens
  • Travis Westmoreland
  • Elijah Whitener
  • Michael Winder
  • Hayden Wolfe
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments