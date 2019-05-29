4th Quarter Honor Roll
- Deziree Barrett
- Maleah Andrews
- Zac Botbyl
- Teara Davault
- Dillion Davault
- Justin Dees
- Jayden Francis
- Giovanni Uribe Valdez
- Lexi Green
- Maxwell Ham
- Braydan Homan
- Layne Jones
- Arabella Kopplin
- Amalia Lichtenegger
- Linna Lichtenegger
- Allie McDowell
- Brynn Miller
- Sebastian Mills
- Aliyah Myers
- Brooklynn Myers
- Samuel Reimler
- Dominyck Sherman
- Zac Shoemaker
- Aubrey Sprinmeyer
- Kolby Stafford
- Ariah Stephens
- Maddison Stephens
- Shawn Watson
- Travis Westmoreland
- Elijah Whitener
- Hayden Wolfe
All 4 Quarters Honor Roll
- Deziree Barrett
- Noah Cannon-Denzel
- Teara Davault
- Dillion Davault
- Justin Dees, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Jayden Francis, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Maxwell Ham, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Abbi Hanks
- Braydan Homan
- Layne Jones, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Arabella Kopplin, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Amalia Lichtenegger, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Linna Lichtenegger, Gold Presidential Certificate
- Allie McDowell, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Brynn Miller, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Alyiah Myers, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Brooklynn Myers
- Dominyck Sherman, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Ariah Stephens
- Maddison Stephens, Silver Presidential Certificate
- Hayden Wolfe, Silver Presidential Certificate
A Honor Roll: Straight A's: Gold Presidential Certificate
AB Honor Roll: AB status: Silver Presidential Certificate
Honor Roll all 4 qtrs: Honor Roll Certificate
