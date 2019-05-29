{{featured_button_text}}

4th Quarter Honor Roll

  • Deziree Barrett
  • Maleah Andrews
  • Zac Botbyl
  • Teara Davault
  • Dillion Davault
  • Justin Dees
  • Jayden Francis
  • Giovanni Uribe Valdez
  • Lexi Green
  • Maxwell Ham
  • Braydan Homan
  • Layne Jones
  • Arabella Kopplin
  • Amalia Lichtenegger
  • Linna Lichtenegger
  • Allie McDowell
  • Brynn Miller
  • Sebastian Mills
  • Aliyah Myers
  • Brooklynn Myers
  • Samuel Reimler
  • Dominyck Sherman
  • Zac Shoemaker
  • Aubrey Sprinmeyer
  • Kolby Stafford
  • Ariah Stephens
  • Maddison Stephens
  • Shawn Watson
  • Travis Westmoreland
  • Elijah Whitener
  • Hayden Wolfe

All 4 Quarters Honor Roll

  • Deziree Barrett
  • Noah Cannon-Denzel
  • Teara Davault
  • Dillion Davault
  • Justin Dees, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Jayden Francis, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Maxwell Ham, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Abbi Hanks
  • Braydan Homan
  • Layne Jones, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Arabella Kopplin, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Amalia Lichtenegger, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Linna Lichtenegger, Gold Presidential Certificate
  • Allie McDowell, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Brynn Miller, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Alyiah Myers, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Brooklynn Myers
  • Dominyck Sherman, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Ariah Stephens
  • Maddison Stephens, Silver Presidential Certificate
  • Hayden Wolfe, Silver Presidential Certificate

A Honor Roll: Straight A's: Gold Presidential Certificate

AB Honor Roll: AB status: Silver Presidential Certificate

Honor Roll all 4 qtrs: Honor Roll Certificate

