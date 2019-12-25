{{featured_button_text}}
Marquand-Zion Junior Qualifies For National Beta Competition

Marquand-Zion School would like to congratulate Junior Trevor Joe for placing fifth in Science Division II at the Missouri Beta Convention, which qualifies him to go to Nationals in Ft. Worth. We are so proud of him.

 Photo provided by Principal Sabrina Doublin
