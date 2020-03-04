Marquand-Zion Preschool and Kindergarten screenings
0 comments

Marquand-Zion Preschool and Kindergarten screenings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marquand-Zion will hold Preschool and Kindergarten Screening on the following dates: 

  • Pre-K Screening: April 17; 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.
  • Kindergarten Screening: March 27; 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.

Parents should bring the following information: Birth certificate, social security card, immunizations, proof of residence, any court documents that may pertain to your child and any medical orders. All records have to be on file before entering school in August.

All screenings should last between 30-45 minutes. After screening the parents will be able to get the results of the screening. Please call school at 783-3388 elementary ext. for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vicki Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Vicki Lynn Lamb

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian H…

Kenneth Douglas Lashley
Obituaries

Kenneth Douglas Lashley

Kenneth Douglas Lashley 75 of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Brunot, Missouri, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in F…

+2
Bear Aware
Democrat News

Bear Aware

Madison County residents became "bear aware," Feb. 18 as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News