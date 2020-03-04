Marquand-Zion Preschool and Kindergarten screenings

Marquand-Zion will hold Preschool and Kindergarten Screening on the following dates:

Pre-K Screening: April 17; 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.

Kindergarten Screening: March 27; 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.

Parents should bring the following information: Birth certificate, social security card, immunizations, proof of residence, any court documents that may pertain to your child and any medical orders. All records have to be on file before entering school in August.

All screenings should last between 30-45 minutes. After screening the parents will be able to get the results of the screening. Please call school at 783-3388 elementary ext. for more information.

