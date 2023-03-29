Madison County voters will be electing representatives to local boards in the April 4 General Municipal Election.

The Democrat News is profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the ballot. One of those races is for the Marquand-Zion R-VI School Board.

The R-VI board has three openings for three-year seats. Running to fill those three spots, in ballot order, are incumbent Patrick Whitener, Paige Dunn, incumbent Danielle Rhodes, and incumbent Derrick Meek.

All four candidates were asked the same questions. Derrick Meek chose not to participate in the profiles and Danielle Rhodes was unable to respond before the print deadline.

Patrick Whitener

Whitener, 42, said, he works construction, and has lived in Madison County for 30 years. He said, he has been on the R-VI school board for the last 15 years.

Whitener lists his top priorities if elected as helping to maintain a good surrounding for the children at Marquand-Zion R-6 school.

Paige Dunn

Dunn, 25, said, she has lived in Madison County her whole life. She said, she attended Fredericktown High School and moved to Marquand almost 5 years ago with her husband and son. She currently works at The Little Learners Academy, a private preschool in Fredericktown for almost 7 years.

Dunn lists her more than six years of experience in child development in the classroom, as well as out of the classroom, as an asset she would bring to the board.

Dunn said, she believes honesty, being open minded, having integrity and being willing to collaborate with others to ensure the best outcome for the situation/problems are important characteristics of being a school board member.

"My top priority if I was elected would be addressing the needs of the school and the students to achieve the best learning/developmental environment for both staff and students," Dunn said.