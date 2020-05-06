Marquand-Zion sets graduation date

Marquand-Zion has become one of the few schools in our area to set a graduation date for the class of 2020.
At 4 p.m., May 16 at Marquand City Park the eight graduating seniors and nine graduating eighth graders will take the stage and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
"The decision to have a ceremony was an easy decision for the board of education," Marquand-Zion Superintendent Scott Blake said. "The difficult decision was when and what type of ceremony."
Blake said several options and dates were discussed.
"The board wanted to give seniors a good memory and closure to this chapter of their life," Blake said. "It was important to have the ceremony as close to the end of the regular school year as possible."
Blake said there will be safety guidelines in place for the event.
"We will only have 17 graduates. Each graduate will be given four tickets for guests," Blake said. "The district will rope off a section for the guests and supply seating. Each family will be six feet apart. The bridge in the Marquand City Park will be the stage for the ceremony."
Marquand-Zion High School Principal Sabrina Doublin said each row will be six feet apart and only those with tickets will be seated inside the roped off area.
"We know this is not the usual graduation, but ask that you please respect the guidelines," Doublin said. "We are doing our best to provide our seniors and eighth grade graduates with a nice ceremony."
Blake said during this difficult time teachers and families have adapted extremely well to the closure.
"The teachers try to make contact at least once a week with each family either by voice, text, email or messenger," Blake said. "Students without adequate or any internet service are provided a hard copy packet of work each week."
Blake said the packets are delivered each Tuesday by staff. He said, during the route completed assignments were then picked up and returned to the teachers.
"There were bumps, and necessary changes were made, but everyone has been flexible and great to work with during this time," Blake said. "I would like to thank students, staff and parents for being flexible and working with the administration during this unprecedented time. In addition, I would like to thank the board of education for being so supportive and working so hard for the Marquand Community."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
