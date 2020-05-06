Marquand-Zion sets graduation date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marquand-Zion has become one of the few schools in our area to set a graduation date for the class of 2020.

At 4 p.m., May 16 at Marquand City Park the eight graduating seniors and nine graduating eighth graders will take the stage and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

"The decision to have a ceremony was an easy decision for the board of education," Marquand-Zion Superintendent Scott Blake said. "The difficult decision was when and what type of ceremony."

Blake said several options and dates were discussed.

"The board wanted to give seniors a good memory and closure to this chapter of their life," Blake said. "It was important to have the ceremony as close to the end of the regular school year as possible."

Blake said there will be safety guidelines in place for the event.

"We will only have 17 graduates. Each graduate will be given four tickets for guests," Blake said. "The district will rope off a section for the guests and supply seating. Each family will be six feet apart. The bridge in the Marquand City Park will be the stage for the ceremony."