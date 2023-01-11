Marquis promoted to corporate sales supervisor

Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Rhiannon Marquis was promoted to corporate sales supervisor.

Marquis joined Cap America in 2015 as order entry in the customer service department. She was quickly promoted to customer service, starting with small accounts and growing her own territory and special accounts overtime. In August 2020, she was promoted to account executive.

In this most recent role, Marquis will directly supervise and coordinate the roles of all order entry, customer service representatives, and account executives in the corporate sales division. She will provide ongoing support and guidance to staff by answering questions, helping to resolve customer issues, clarifying company policies, and coordinating with other departments to ensure the highest customer satisfaction. Marquis will also join other customer service leadership in training new department members and continuing the education of current department staff.

Marquis will report to Customer Service Manager Amber Vance.

“Rhi has excelled in her role since the day she started at Cap America," Vance said. "She is always willing to accept any challenge and this new position is no exception. As our department continues to grow, she will be an integral addition to our supervisory team and will help to ensure our customers continue to receive the high quality of service they are accustomed to.”