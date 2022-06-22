Marriage License

Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
- James Larry Kelly, 82, of Fredericktown, to Valerie Lynn Fusco, 72, of Fredericktown
The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town June 17-18 for its 58th year of cowboy competition.
Ensley Wren Boushie
Nathan Quinn Caldwell, 32, of Fredericktown, to Emily Dianne Peters, 30, of FredericktownHayden William Helvey, 24, of Ironton, to Haylee Rene…
QCD: Randi Sue Woodring & husband to Randi Sue Woodring & husbandWD: Bertha M. McMasters - Trustee to Bertha M. McMasters - TrusteesWD…
Pat J. (Frey) Allgier, 73, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born October 11, 1948 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Harold and Esther (Ed…
Felony charges have been filed in Madison County, alleging four area residents took part in assaulting two adults and a juvenile with a baseba…
Charles J. Tinnin, 87, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born June 24, 1934 in Perry County, Missouri the son of Leo and D…
Monday, June 6, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 23, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Dis…
The Fredericktown City Council assembled for its regularly scheduled meeting, Monday.
100 years – June 15, 1922
