You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage License
0 comments

Marriage License

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MarriageLicenses
  • Michael Glenn Sikes, 53, of Fredericktown to Julie Annette Bennett, 51, of Marquand
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew
Obituaries

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew, 80, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown, Missouri. She was born January 3, 1940 in Fredericktow…

Randal Jason Harris
Obituaries

Randal Jason Harris

Randal Jason Harris, 39, of Farmington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born March 6, 1981, in Fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News