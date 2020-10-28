Marriage License Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds Oct 28, 2020 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds Zachary Scott Boyer, 26, of Fredericktown to Jenna Renee Martindale, 20, of Fredericktown 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local-news Local-people Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +3 Democrat News Madison County Sheriff candidate profiles Oct 21, 2020 Voters will cast their ballots Nov. 3 in the General Election. There are many amendments, national races, state-wide races, and regional races… +2 Democrat News Farewell after 140 years Oct 14, 2020 February 18, 1880, thirteen men and women signed a petition seeking official recognition as the the First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown… +5 Democrat News House fire brings up fire tag discussion Oct 21, 2020 The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire call at 1:08 p.m., Oct. 15 at 1624 Hwy OO. +2 Democrat News FES Pumpkin Patch Oct 21, 2020 When the annual elementary school field trips had to be canceled, the Fredericktown Elementary School staff pulled together and brought the fe… Obituaries Nancy D. Tripp Oct 21, 2020 Nancy Diane Tripp, 72, of Gray Summit, Missouri, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. She was born July 22, 1948, in … +3 Democrat News Madison County Coroner candidate profiles Oct 21, 2020 Voters will cast their ballots Nov. 3 in the General Election. There are many amendments, national races, state-wide races, and regional races… Obituaries Cheryl Renae Johnson Oct 21, 2020 Cheryl Renae Johnson, 52, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. She was born July 18, 1968 in F… Democrat News Council approves street closures for events Updated Oct 21, 2020 The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular bi-weekly meeting, Oct. 13. Obituaries Peggy Jo Brewington Oct 21, 2020 Peggy Jo Brewington, 73, died Friday, October 16, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri where she lived with her son Trent, daughter-in-law Rebecca, …