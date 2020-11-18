Marriage License Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds Nov 18, 2020 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds Brandon Edward Sprengel, 29, of Farmington to Hannah Louise Amonette, 26, of Farmington 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local-news Local-people Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Democrat News Tribute for a patriot Nov 11, 2020 The Captain Henry Whitener Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, held a dedication ceremony, Nov. 9 to co… Obituaries Cats' junior makes All-State in cross country Nov 11, 2020 Lyndan Gruenke made Blackcat Cross Country history Nov. 5, in Columbia. He is the first ever Fredericktown athlete to compete at the state lev… Democrat News Fire destroys home Nov 11, 2020 +2 Democrat News Ozarks Literary Renaissance with local author Steve Wiegenstein Nov 11, 2020 Ozark Regional Library is excited to offer patrons a chance to join Steve Wiegenstein for a discussion of what he sees as an Ozarks Literary R… Democrat News Chamber learns about taxes Nov 11, 2020 The Madison County Chamber of Commerce met for a socially distanced luncheon, Nov. 5, at Black River Electric Cooperative. Obituaries Helen Marie Griffon Nov 11, 2020 Helen Marie Griffon, 76, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born December 13, 1943 in Marquand, a daughter … Democrat News Madison County Land Transfers Nov 11, 2020 QCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia HensonQCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia HensonQCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia HensonQCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia … +12 Democrat News Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Spotlight Nov 11, 2020 Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, KABMS, looks back at the last month and forward at the next. Democrat News Council approves digger truck, emergency repairs Nov 11, 2020 The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting, Nov. 9 to discuss the purchase of a digger and emergency repairs to a sewer for… +3 Democrat News Madison County elects incumbents Nov 11, 2020 Incumbents ruled the day in Madison County’s contested races Tuesday.