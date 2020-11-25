Marriage License Provided by Saundra Ivision, Recorder of Deeds Nov 25, 2020 36 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Provided by Saundra Ivision, Recorder of Deeds Jason Norman Sutton, 45, of Fredericktown to Leslie Renee Cooper, 42, of Fredericktown 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local-news Local-people Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Democrat News Let the record show Nov 18, 2020 Better late than never. Democrat News Cooper, Sutton announce engagement Nov 18, 2020 Jason N. Sutton and Leslie Renee Cooper would like to announce their engagement. +2 Democrat News More than a shoebox Nov 18, 2020 Operation Christmas Child collections began, Monday. Volunteers have taken extra precautions this year due to COVID-19 and are busy collecting… Obituaries John Darrell Johnson Nov 18, 2020 John Darrell Johnson, 65, of Fredericktown, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born August… +2 Democrat News MCRSP prepares for new year with new officers Updated Nov 19, 2020 Although COVID restrictions and precautions have canceled in-person membership meetings for the Madison County Retired School Personnel, busin… Obituaries Patricia “Joann” Mell Nov 18, 2020 Patricia “Joann” Mell, 83, of Farmington, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. She was born August 31, 1937 in St. Louis, daughter of… Democrat News Free COVID-19 testing opportunities available throughout Missouri Nov 18, 2020 The State of Missouri continues to host community testing events throughout the state each week. Democrat News Madison County Land Transfers Nov 18, 2020 QCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia HensonQCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia HensonQCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia HensonQCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia … Democrat News County audit receives "fair" rating Nov 18, 2020 Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit report of Madison County. The overall result of the audit was a “fair” rating. Democrat News Community Thanksgiving Dinner Updated Nov 19, 2020 Community Friends are planning to once again host the 11th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Watch Now: Related Video VIDEO: Fredericktown Students Make Their Own Thanksgiving Day Parade