Marriage License

Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
- Darrell Glen Wagganer, 65, of Fredericktown to Marsha Elaine Stumbaugh, 64, of Fredericktown
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, Sept. 2 at Dodson Orchards. This month's special guest speakers were from th…
Scarlet Isabelle Lynee' Kemp
Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes, 61, died Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born February 29, 1960 in Strafford, Missouri, the daughter of Ray Dean…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Safety Council, Safe Kids Wor…
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won a pair of home matches Wednesday and Thursday, last week to improve to 3-0 on the season.
It has been roughly 18 months since the first case of COVID-19 arrived in Missouri but this is not the first time society has dealt with a pandemic.
After the unfolding disaster that we have all witnessed in Afghanistan, the American people expect – and the families of the Marines who were …
Martha Ann “Marti” Starkey, 65, died Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born March 30, 1956 in Dothan, Alabama, the daughter of William Morgan a…
The Warren family, Chris, Twyla and their lovely daughter Abbie visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Aug. 31 to tea…
Linda Ellene Link, 68, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born August 5, 1953 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Vernon and Sa…
