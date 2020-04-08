Marriage License Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds Apr 8, 2020 1 hr ago 0 × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert L. Amberger, Jr, 37, of Fredericktown to Jill Elizabeth Huey, 37, of Fredericktown 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local-news Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Democrat News Local student accepted into Culver-Stockton College Apr 1, 2020 Chloe Thomas on has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2020 semester. +2 Democrat News City parks closed, Link retires Updated Apr 1, 2020 The City of Fredericktown closed all city parks, playgrounds, pavilions and the walking trail March 30. +2 Democrat News Going for a cruise Apr 1, 2020 As social distancing continues, some Fredericktown residents decided to think outside of the box, or outside of the house, to show the communi… Democrat News R-I teachers miss their students Apr 1, 2020 Several Fredericktown R-I teachers gave an update as students continue with their virtual learning. Democrat News Smith outlines for USDA policies to help farmers immediately Apr 1, 2020 Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) provided a list of policies to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue on March 25 to help… Democrat News Virtual Walk of HOPE Apr 1, 2020 The Walk of HOPE planned for April 18 has gone virtual, opening up the opportunity for more people to become involved. Democrat News Let's go on a "Bear Hunt" Apr 1, 2020 The community has once again come together to create an activity for youth which is fun, active and keeps everyone at a safe social distance. Democrat News Coronavirus bill gets immediate relief to families, workers, small businesses Apr 1, 2020 Our country is facing a health crisis unlike anything we have ever seen. Americans are understandably concerned about the coronavirus pandemic… Democrat News U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closures at Wappapello Lake continue Apr 1, 2020 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recreation areas, including campgrounds, visitor centers, beaches, fish cleaning stations, and the lake m… Obituaries Janet Fay Whitener Apr 1, 2020 Janet Fay Whitener, 72, died Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born July 20, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Beulah Hall.