Marriage License

Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
- Christopher Robert Ferguson, 28, of Fredericktown to Arieal Nicole Thomas, 23, of Fredericktown
The Fredericktown R-I School District had its end of the school year luncheon, May 28, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a Fredericktown man was injured after being struck by a pickup truck June 2 on Route OO…
Madison County District 2 Commissioner Larry Kemp and Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis spoke at the monthly Madison County Chamber of Commerc…
WD: Alexander J. Keathly & wife to Sugar Valley Properties, LLCWD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Luke A. Wagganer & wifeBen: Donald Fire…
Christopher Brian Chrisco, 37, of Fredericktown to Kayla Michelle Snider, 33, of Fredericktown
Founder and Director of First Earth, Bo Brown, guided two Edible Hikes through Millstream Gardens, June 3.
Eight hundred members took advantage of the beautiful summer morning to take a drive and participate in Black River Electric Cooperative’s 83r…
May 24, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 17, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Com…
Gary James Hinsen, 68, formerly of Caledonia, Missouri, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born July 12, 1952 in Ironton, Missouri, a son of …
