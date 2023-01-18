Marriage License

Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
- Garrett Lee Davis, 23, of Ironton, Missouri, to Gabrielle Elise McCutcheon, 21, of Marquand
December 2, the Fredericktown FFA chapter held its annual Barnwarmin’.
Judge Robin Fulton has practiced law in Madison County for more than 40 years, with 16 of those spent as the Madison County Associate Circuit Judge.
WD: Susan M. Smith, by Plenary Guardian to Gary Reinwald & wifeBen: Mary Kathryn Hawn & husband to Andrea K. StarkeyBen: Jennie L. Mil…
Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Christina Dulaney has been promoted to quality assurance manager.
William Franklin “Bill” Skaggs, 84, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born March 24, 1938 in Saco, Missouri, the son of …
Kenneth E. Inman, 97, of Edwardsville, IL, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at River Crossing of Edwardsville. He was born August 11, 1925 in Sil…
Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Rhiannon Marquis was promoted to corporate sales supervisor.
Finn Oliver William Shemwell Jenkins
100 years – Jan. 11, 1923
Iris May Dalton Edwards, 84, of Euless, Texas died Friday, December 30, 2022 after several years of battling kidney disease. Iris was born Aug…
