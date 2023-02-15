Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
- Gary Lynn Hovis, 65, of Marquand, to LaDonna Sue Gilder, 66, of Marquand
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has started off the second semester strong with plenty of student achievements to celebrate.
WD: Lindell R. Sikes & wife to Lindell R. Sikes & wife, TrusteesWD: Andrew Warden & wife to Beverly BrownBen: Karen Knox to Knox F…
The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 11:35 a.m., Feb. 4 for a residential fire located at 1861 Madison 212.
Making the healthy choice is not always the easy choice when it comes to food, but it can still be a fun one.
James Winford Mills, 94, died Friday, February 3, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born March 27, 1928, in Marquand, the son James Headly and Lu…
