Marriage License

Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
- Paul William Freiheit, 57, of Fredericktown to Rhonda Lynn Roberts, 51, of Fredericktown
A grey, tabby, short-hair, friendly cat was picked up June 16, on Baker Street. It is on stray hold until June 23, waiting for its owner to re…
The Fredericktown Optimist Club will hold its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Rotary Park, beginning at 6 p.m., July 4 with firewo…
Zachary Stanton Graham, 28, of Fredericktown to Brittany Susanne McMinn, 23, of FredericktownJoseph Walter Goodman, 27, of Marquand to Kelsey …
June 14, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 7, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Co…
The owner of a highly acclaimed Fredericktown children’s learning center has a vision to provide a place to help children on the autism spectr…
With grant money made available from the Missouri 4-H Foundation, 4-H Youth Specialist Brad Coleman was able to introduce the 4-H Youth Future…
Bill Peppers, 84, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born April 9, 1937 in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Della (H…
Tina Marie Morgan, 60, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Minor, Missouri. She was born January 26, 1961 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to …
Life is returning to normal. Restaurants and stores are open, people can gather again and meetings have returned to in-person events. In addit…
