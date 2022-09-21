- Grant Harrison Ragland, 27, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, to Abigail Grace Miller, 23, of Fredericktown
- Gary Franklin Ward III, 22, of Fredericktown, to Brooke Elizabeth Kemp, 31, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Annual Pioneer Days in Marquand returns with a full schedule of events Sept. 23-25. The event marks the unofficial start of the fall season.
Compassion Cafe is officially back to serving in-person hot meals, from 11 am. to 12 p.m., Sept. 24 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School loc…
Whether it is purchasing a candy bar, sponsoring a lap at the Track-a-thon, or donating to the Fredericktown R-I Foundation, at some point you…
William Mack Fox, 28, of Fredericktown, to Shelby Lynn Hendrick, 27, of FredericktownMichael Alexander Hall, 26, of Fredericktown, to Brittany…
David Neal Martin, 45, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born September 24, 1976, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the son …
QCD: Dustin Edwards & wife to Dylan BrothertonWD: Nancy E. Pritchett, Trustee to James Eric Harris & wifeWD: Statler Brothers Investme…
August 29, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 22, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Distr…
At the end of this month, Madison Medical Center will no longer offer Home Health or HC/PC services.
The Fredericktown High School football team lost 59-0 to the Valle Warriors, Friday, here.
100 years – Sept. 14, 1922