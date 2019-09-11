{{featured_button_text}}
MarriageLicenses
  • Shawn Douglas Bone, 27, of Lesterville to Sherry Marie Massa, 23, of Fredericktown
  • Arthur Lloyd Harp, 70, of Fredericktown to Karan Fay Davenport, 72, of Fredericktown
  • Aaron Mark Hinsen, 23, of Fredericktown to Alicia Nicole Rose, 24 of St Louis

