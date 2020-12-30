 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

  • Tyler Cole Reese, 22, of Fredericktown to Kaytlyn Rae Linkey, 24, of Fredericktown
  • Michael Joe Surran, 45, of Marquand to Cynthia Lynn Chaffin, 51, of Marquand
  • Martie Anthony Umfleet, 53, of Fredericktown to Kara Ellen Daffron, 52, of Fredericktown
