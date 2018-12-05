Try 1 month for 99¢
MarriageLicenses
  • Brandon Michael Thomas Fuller, 32, of Fredericktown to Ashalee Nikkoie Davis, 20, of Fredericktown
  • Owen Reed Punches, 19, of Fredericktown to Hannah Elizabeth Casey, 18, of Fredericktown
  • David Lee Cox Jr., 45, of Fredericktown to Taylor Lee Barton, 23, of Fredericktown

