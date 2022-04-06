 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

  • James Edward Cook, 56, of Fredericktown, to Stacey Lynn Barnes, 51, of Fredericktown
  • Robert Alan Wienecke Jr., 33, of Fredericktown to Victoria Kay White, 25, of Fredericktown
