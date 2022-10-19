- James Martin Eckhoff Jr., 32, of Cadet, Missouri, to Taylor Lee Barton, 27, of Fredericktown
- Kody Lee Tipton, 29, of Farmington, to Audrey Linn Chazelle, 27, of Farmington
- Ryan Dale Mauk, 27, of Fredericktown, to Sabrina Rena Kinnamore, 28, of Fredericktown
- Michael Eugene Gipson, 51, of Eldorado, Arkansas, to Chasity Elizabeth Sartor, 42, of Eldorado
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mia Marie Mae DeSanto, 14, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 in St. Louis. She was born December 2, 2007 in Silverton, Oregon, the daughter of Je…
Fredericktown Elementary School recently honored three staff members who have fought cancer over the past year.
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Sept. 29 ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS.
An area man has been sentenced this month to serve more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three felony fraud-related c…
Debra Sue Miller, 68, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 29, 1954, in Farmington, Missouri to B…
Rachel Ann Long, 41, of Marquand, died Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born August 24, 1981, in Bellview, Illinois to David and Linda (Barn…
Ross Edward Faires, 53, of Fredericktown, to Harvetta Marie Sutton, 48, of FredericktownByron Micheal Lord, 20, of Marquand, to Brittney Nicol…
WD: John E. McCarver & Edna Marie McCarver to Derrick BarnesWD: Orville White & wife to 5M Rentals, LLCWD: Steven D. Luck to James Lew…
The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland, 80, of Farmington, formerly of Ironton, died Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born July 20, 1942 in St. Louis, …