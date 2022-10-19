 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

MarriageLicenses
  • James Martin Eckhoff Jr., 32, of Cadet, Missouri, to Taylor Lee Barton, 27, of Fredericktown
  • Kody Lee Tipton, 29, of Farmington, to Audrey Linn Chazelle, 27, of Farmington
  • Ryan Dale Mauk, 27, of Fredericktown, to Sabrina Rena Kinnamore, 28, of Fredericktown
  • Michael Eugene Gipson, 51, of Eldorado, Arkansas, to Chasity Elizabeth Sartor, 42, of Eldorado
