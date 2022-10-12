 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
MarriageLicenses
  • Ross Edward Faires, 53, of Fredericktown, to Harvetta Marie Sutton, 48, of Fredericktown
  • Byron Micheal Lord, 20, of Marquand, to Brittney Nicole Noles, 22, of Marquand
  • Aaron Lawrence Burk, 24, of Virden, Illinois, to Camryn Elizabeth Elleson, 24, of Virden, Illinois
  • Ethan Shawn Bollinger, 21, of Patton, Missouri, to Sophia Ann Mills, 19, of Patton, Missouri
  • Bryan Austin Hodge, 22, of Fredericktown, to Emily Rose Crump, 21, of Fredericktown
  • Jackson Thomas Nanney, 26, of Marquand, to Ashley Lynn Francis, 32, of Marquand
  • Brady Lane Rowl, 24, of Fredericktown, to Faith Alyssa Nelson, 22, of Fredericktown
  • Clayton Ray Kemp, 23, of Fredericktown, to Lauren Kate Wagganer, 22, of Fredericktown
  • Michael Franklin Dewey, 24, of Fredericktown, to Haley Page Tommie Lynne Gilmore, 22, of Fredericktown
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its annual dinner, its first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First…

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News