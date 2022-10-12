- Ross Edward Faires, 53, of Fredericktown, to Harvetta Marie Sutton, 48, of Fredericktown
- Byron Micheal Lord, 20, of Marquand, to Brittney Nicole Noles, 22, of Marquand
- Aaron Lawrence Burk, 24, of Virden, Illinois, to Camryn Elizabeth Elleson, 24, of Virden, Illinois
- Ethan Shawn Bollinger, 21, of Patton, Missouri, to Sophia Ann Mills, 19, of Patton, Missouri
- Bryan Austin Hodge, 22, of Fredericktown, to Emily Rose Crump, 21, of Fredericktown
- Jackson Thomas Nanney, 26, of Marquand, to Ashley Lynn Francis, 32, of Marquand
- Brady Lane Rowl, 24, of Fredericktown, to Faith Alyssa Nelson, 22, of Fredericktown
- Clayton Ray Kemp, 23, of Fredericktown, to Lauren Kate Wagganer, 22, of Fredericktown
- Michael Franklin Dewey, 24, of Fredericktown, to Haley Page Tommie Lynne Gilmore, 22, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Sept. 29 ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its annual dinner, its first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.
The 20th annual Madison County Fair begins at 3 p.m., Friday in Wanda Priest Park.
The Fredericktown City Council had its regularly scheduled meeting, Sept. 26.
September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First…
100 years – Oct. 5, 1922
It took a long touchdown run in the final 65 seconds of the game, but the Fredericktown Blackcats were able to overcome a 14-0 deficit and win…
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…