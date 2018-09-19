Subscribe for 17¢ / day
MarriageLicenses
  • Chance Alexander Parish, 21, of Farmington to Casey Jean Crawford Manacop, 20, of Farmington
  • Matthew Clayton Allgier, 28, of Fredericktown to Molly Joelle Smith, 26, of Fredericktown
  • Nathan Allen Stewart, 29, of Fredericktown to Meghan Louise Terry, 28, of Fredericktown
  • Ryan Michael Freeman, 34, of Fredericktown to Sarah Nicole Zeleny, 34, of Fredericktown

